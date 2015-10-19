Benfica hit with suspended stadium ban

Benfica have been given a suspended stadium ban as a result of a fan disturbance during their 2-1 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Supporters were seen throwing fireworks and flares from the stands during the Portuguese champions' surprise victory at Estadio Vicente Calderon on October 5.

Following a review from UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, Benfica have been ordered to play one match behind closed doors and received a fine of €20,000.

"This sanction is deferred for a probationary period of two years," UEFA said in a statement.

Atletico, meanwhile, have been given an €11,000 fine for breaching UEFA safety and security regulations, linked to a failure to keep stairways in the stands free from blockages.

Nicolas Gaitan and Goncalo Guedes struck to cancel out Angel Correa's first-half opener in the Group C encounter.