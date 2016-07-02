Benfica swoop for Celis
Colombia international Guillermo Celis has signed a five-year contract to join Benfica from Junior.
The 23-year-old midfielder was a part of the Colombia squad that finished third at Copa America last month.
"I am very happy, really happy," Celis said.
"It's a great day, a very important day for me and I am very happy to be here. I want to work in the best way and give my best to win a place in the team and win titles.
"I've been in the Copa America and did not have time to be at home. It was only one day and I came to Lisbon."
Celis added that Benfica's stadium is particularly impressive and pledged to give everything for his new club.
"I know Benfica are a big Portuguese team and I am very happy to be here," Celis said.
"The Estadio da Luz is impressive. I will give the best for this club. I'll give a hundred percent."
Celis is the latest new arrival into Rui Vitoria's squad, after Benfica completed the signing of Andre Carillo from Sporting Lisbon on Friday.
