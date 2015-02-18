Benitez calls for Napoli focus in Europa tie

A 3-1 reverse in Sicily ended Napoli's six-game winning run in all competitions - including a penalty shootout triumph over Udinese in the Coppa Italia - and Benitez is keen for his squad to take a positive result back to the Stadio San Paolo next week.

They travel to Turkey for the first leg of their last 32 tie to face a Trabzonspor side who are well off the pace domestically, sitting fifth in Super Lig, 14 points behind leaders Besiktas.

However, Benitez is not taking their threat lightly and remains cautious against a side he believes will be desperate to pull off an upset.

"After our defeat to Palermo I was very angry but we must not forget that we came from six wins in a row," said the Spaniard.

"To get a positive result will help us to increase our confidence in this competition. The Europa League is a long path where every game is crucial, being favourites means nothing.

"We have seen many Trabzonspor games, they are a team that has a lot of intensity and will be highly motivated against us.

"But I am calm because the signs in training this week are positive."