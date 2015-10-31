Benitez hails Jese & Casemiro after win over Las Palmas

Rafael Benitez highlighted impressive performances from Jese and Casemiro in the wake of Real Madrid's 3-1 La Liga win over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The Brazilian midfielder set up Isco for the opener early on, while the young attacker netted Madrid's third goal of the game shortly before the break to lead them the way.

"Jese has been working very well. He put in a good performance and I am very happy with him," Benitez said.

"Casemiro is a player who gives us balance in midfield."

Saturday's match saw Madrid maintain their unbeaten status and stay top of the Liga table.

"We had a great first half, but we lacked some continuity after the break," Benitez added. "You have to win matches like this.

"I want us to keep improving in all areas. The competition for places only helps us grow.

"We have plenty of players who are giving the team a lot."