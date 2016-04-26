Benitez has got Newcastle fighting with aggression - Anita

Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita says Rafael Benitez has brought aggression and great spirit to the squad as they continue their fight for survival.

Benitez took over as Newcastle manager in March following the sacking of Steve McClaren.

The Spaniard has gone undefeated in his last three games in charge, seeing the side get results against Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as a win over Swansea City.

Newcastle are still in the relegation zone with three games to go, and Anita insists they will continue fighting.

"No one wants to get relegated. There is a lot riding on the three remaining games," the Netherlands international is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"It is not a nice feeling for anyone. We know the consequences. But we are not there yet. Hopefully we won't get there.

"If you win games everyone is together and there is momentum. But we have work to do and we have to keep it going.

"We just need to take it game by game. Try to win our games. See what happens. I am not thinking as far as relegation. We are still in it and we are fighting."

He added: "I think Benitez has got us really organised again. We are playing very direct.

"We have been aggressive, winning balls and playing forward, creating chances and scoring goals.

"I think he has pulled the team together. If you see the past two games a great spirit we have had. It was one team and everyone was fighting."