Benitez laments wasted chances

Napoli coach Rafael Benitez rued his team's missed chances after they were eliminated in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals by Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

A second-half goal from Yevhen Seleznyov helped Dnipro to a 1-0 second-leg win in Kiev and 2-1 aggregate victory.

Benitez felt his team had created more than enough opportunities to win through to the final, which will see Dnipro take on Sevilla.

"I think over the two legs we created enough chances to score the goals we needed," the Spaniard told Sport Mediaset.

"I am disappointed that after so much control and so many opportunities, a goal would've changed everything."

Benitez added: "It is serious, but we cannot change that. We should've scored with the chances we had and that is all there is to it.

"The team had the opportunities to score and didn't take them. Of course Gonzalo Higuain is the centre forward and people look more to him for goals, but we all win and lose together.

"Obviously the squad was disappointed and we could've done better."