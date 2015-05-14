Benitez: Napoli have to attack defensive Dnipro

Rafael Benitez said Napoli will be on the front foot, as they chase the goal they need to send them into the UEFA Europa League final on Thursday.

The Serie A outfit were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Dnipro in the first leg of their semi-final, meaning they need to score in the second leg in Ukraine to have any hope of reaching a European decider for the first time in 26 years.

Benitez indicated Napoli would not sit on a one-goal lead if they were first to score in Kiev.

"I told the players that we most come here to score and win the game," the Spanish tactician said.

"We know that 0-0 would be good for them. Dnipro are a team who defend well, they are good on the counter and they are strong also on set pieces.

"We also know that we are a team who score goals.

"We scored 98 so far in all competitions and we want to reach 100. We'll try to achieve that tomorrow."

Dnipro goalkeeper Denis Boyko allowed just one goal from eight Napoli shots on target in the first leg, and Gonzalo Higuain said the Italian outfit were all too aware of the custodian's quality.

"Often their man of the match has been the keeper this season. And this also depends on luck somehow," the former Real Madrid man said.

"We must stay calm and focused tomorrow and obviously we have to score. If we manage to do so, we'll be in the final."

Higuain added: "I think that we have the quality and character to reach the final in Warsaw but we have to show this on the pitch and not with words."