Benitez: Poor finishing cost Real Madrid

Rafael Benitez feels Real Madrid did enough to secure maximum points in Saturday's La Liga encounter with Malaga, but were unlucky not to convert one of their chances as they had to settle for a goalless draw.

The Santiago Bernabeu side created a number of fine opportunities, with Cristiano Ronaldo alone getting in 14 shots, yet eventually failed to beat Carlos Kameni.

"We created enough chances to score and get a win," said Benitez.

"Our opponents always sit very deep, so we will not get many one-on-ones with the goalkeeper. Instead we will have to play one-twos and crosses.

"But I think it is a positive thing that we created so many chances. Actually taking our chances is an area where we will have to improve."

Madrid seemed to have broken the deadlock when Isco beat Kameni after 76 minutes, only for Weligton to clear off the line, although several Real players felt the ball was in.

Replays of the incident were inconclusive as to whether the ball was actually in, though, and Benitez called for the introduction of goal-line technology to prevent similar situations in the future.

"Goal-line technology is being used in some other places and I think it could be quite useful," he added.

Benitez was forced to take off Jese Rodriguez around the hour mark after the attacker picked up a knock, but his injury appears to be less severe than initially feared.

He said: "Jese's injury does not seem too bad. We think he had cramp."