Benitez rues dropped points

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez lamented his side's failure to put rivals Atletico away in their 1-1 La Liga draw on Sunday.

An early Karim Benzema goal sent Real on their way at the Vicente Calderon, but they needed an excellent Keylor Navas penalty save to deny Antoine Griezmann midway through the first half.

Atletico would eventually find their equaliser as substitute Luciano Vietto levelled in the 83rd minute, and Benitez rued Real's inability to double their lead.

"We lacked the second goal to finish the game," Benitez said.

"In the first half we were better. We have to give credit to Atletico because they have pressured and fought."

Real sit second in the table, a point behind leaders Villarreal but on the same number of points as Barcelona.

Benitez felt his team deserved better against Atletico.

"We lost two points for the way the game has developed," he said.

"They have risked in the second half. In the first half, my team played to win."

Benitez confirmed right-back Dani Carvajal's ankle injury, but said it was unclear how long the defender would be sidelined.