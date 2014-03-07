Benitez will not sacrifice Napoli philosophy

Napoli are 17 points adrift of leaders Juventus and six behind second-placed Roma after winning just twice in their last seven league matches.

Benitez welcomes Roma to Stadio San Paolo on Sunday with the Spaniard adamant his approach is the right one and that results will improve.

"Barcelona have played with the same formation and with the same philosophy for years, why should we change ours?" he told the Corriere dello Sport.

"I do not think it is the right thing to do. Instead what is right is pursuing an idea in view of a final objective.

"Today I have a team that plays well against (Borussia) Dortmund, Arsenal and Roma, but we cannot always do so.

"We know our faults and we are working on them. Fans must have the patience to wait and think bigger."

The match with Roma will go a long way to deciding second place in Serie A and Benitez added: "For us, it is very important.

"Second place is possible, but we must be convinced that we are on the right path.

"I have heard that next year we should be fighting for the Scudetto (the title), not that the team should be stronger.

"We must be less unbalanced and find equilibrium. Sometimes we succeed and are also good, but there are individual mistakes."