Benni expresses his desire to coach Zamalek

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has expressed his desire to one day Egyptian giants Zamalek SC.

The 43-year-old began his managerial career in 2017 when he was appointed as the head coach of Cape Town City, where he was at the helm for 89 games, claiming 39 wins, 21 draws and 31 defeats in all competitions, winning his first piece of silverware when they won the MTN8 title during the 2018-19 season.

In his first season with AmaZulu, McCarthy won 15 games, played to six draws and defeat, while helping the club to a second place finish in the league and securing their qualification to next year's Caf Champions League.

Speaking to Zamalek legend Ahmed Hossan Mido on his TV show “The changing room”, McCarthy spoke about his ambition to coach Zamalek to compete with Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side.

“If I ever get the chance of coaching in Egypt, especially a big team like Zamalek that have fantastic players and I think they are as equally good as Al Ahly," McCarthy was quoted by Kingfut.

"So if you coach Zamalek you should be able to contest with Al Ahly.

“Hopefully, Mido has the power to make me the coach of Zamalek one day because I would love to have that kind of duels, to coach a very strong team against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly."