Benoun: I am ready to impress Mosimane

Al Ahly new signing Badr Benoun is confident he will shine at his new club and is relishing the chance to impress head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Benoun joined the club from Raja Casablanca after Ahly reached an agreement with the defender, who subsequently signed a four-year deal with the Egyptian giants.

The Red Devils Director of Marketing and Transfers Amir Tawfik completed the deal with the player and the Red Eagles received the player's international card. The agreement was done in line with the friendly relations between the two clubs.

'I will work very hard to improve myself to succeed here in Al Ahly, and I will use all the pressure as a support for me to start my journey with the African Club of the Century,' Benoun told his club's official website.

'The competition between the players is a great thing and it works well for the team, as we will all work very hard to gain Mosimane's trust and earn a starting position.

'I can play in several positions, especially in the defence and the midfield, but I like to play as a center back.

'I wished so much to play with Azaro as we have a great relation between us. He encouraged me to sign for Al Ahly and he loves the club’s fans so much. He spoke with me about his experience here with the Red Eagles and I wanted to play with him, but I wish him all the best with his new Saudi club.

'I also know Kahraba and Metwally as I played against them in the youth competitions with the under 23 national team. Al Ahly have many brilliant players and this encourages me to show my greatest performance as we will all work together to win more titles.

'It is a great honour for me to play with Al Ahly players as it was a dream for me. Also, I know Walid Soliman and Mohamed El Shenawy as they both are great players and have impressive talent and abilities.'