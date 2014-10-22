Bentaleb ruled out of Asteras Tripolis clash
Nabil Bentaleb will miss Tottenham's UEFA Europa League match against Asteras Tripolis on Thursday with an ankle problem.
The Algeria international has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this season, but has been sidelined for the Group C encounter at White Hart Lane.
"Nabil is injured and we hope he recovers as soon as possible," said head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Bentaleb joins full-backs Kyle Walker (pelvis) and Kyle Naughton (ankle) among the list of absentees.
Spurs have made a stuttering start to their Europa League campaign, drawing 0-0 in Belgrade with Partizan before a late Demba Ba penalty earned Besiktas a 1-1 draw in London last time out.
Their Greek opponents, meanwhile, sit top of the group with four points after a 1-1 draw in Turkey and a 2-0 win over Partizan.
