Bentaleb ruled out of Asteras Tripolis clash

The Algeria international has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this season, but has been sidelined for the Group C encounter at White Hart Lane.

"Nabil is injured and we hope he recovers as soon as possible," said head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Bentaleb joins full-backs Kyle Walker (pelvis) and Kyle Naughton (ankle) among the list of absentees.

Spurs have made a stuttering start to their Europa League campaign, drawing 0-0 in Belgrade with Partizan before a late Demba Ba penalty earned Besiktas a 1-1 draw in London last time out.

Their Greek opponents, meanwhile, sit top of the group with four points after a 1-1 draw in Turkey and a 2-0 win over Partizan.