Benteke expects to thrive in Palace system

Christian Benteke believes he will thrive in a Crystal Palace team that is set up to play to his strengths this season after opening his account for the club at Middlesbrough.

Palace paid a club-record fee to land the Belgium striker in a bid to address a lack of goals in the top flight last term.

Benteke endured a difficult time during a one-season stay at Liverpool, but began to pay back his hefty Palace fee with a fine header in the 2-1 win at the Riverside Stadium.

And Benteke is confident that he will flourish for Alan Pardew's side this term.

"I feel like I can score a lot of goals in this team," Benteke said. "We can play long balls, we can play short passes, and we can play behind the defenders with our wingers.

"It is important to score a goal so early because it gives me confidence for the rest of the season.

"A striker judges himself on scoring goals so to help the team pick up three points is a massive boost for me."

The 25-year-old scored just nine Premier League goals in his sole season at Anfield, having managed 42 across the previous three campaigns with Aston Villa.