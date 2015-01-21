Benteke is going nowhere, insists boss Lambert

Aston Villa will flatly reject bids for striker Christian Benteke in a bid to solve their scoring crisis, according to Paul Lambert.

Villa sit 15th in the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone, and have scored just 11 goals in 22 matches.

Lambert's side have not netted in their last five Premier League encounters and their lack of goals means Benteke - often the subject of interest from other clubs - will not be going anywhere in the January transfer window.

"No chance [Christian will be going]," Lambert is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

"Listen, there is no way and I am pretty sure Randy [Villa owner Randy Lerner] will be totally fine.

"Christian has been my biggest signing and he was millions of Euros.

"Now he is probably, on his game, one of the best strikers in Europe."

Benteke, a Belgium international, has scored just two goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season.