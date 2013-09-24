Benteke out for up to six weeks

The Belgium international pulled up in Villa's 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday and had to be substited before half time.

After the game, manager Paul Lambert confirmed it was a hip-flexor problem and scans have now revealed the prolific forward will be out for four to six weeks.

Benteke will definitely miss Villa's Premier League games against Manchester City, Tottenham, Hull City and Everton, and could also be unavailable for their fixtures with West Ham and Cardiff City.

The club have confirmed the injury was not as bad as first feared, although Benteke will be sorely missed as they looked short of firepower in their 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Villa posted on their official Twitter account: "Paul Lambert confirms Christian Benteke will be out for four-six weeks. Better news than first feared. #AVFC"