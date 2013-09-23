Benteke set to miss Tottenham clash

The Belgian, who has scored four times in five Premier League games this season, was taken off in the 28th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Norwich City clasping his hip.

Lambert said after the game that he hoped the injury was not too serious but he has now confirmed that the club's top scorer last term will definitely miss the third-round visit of Spurs.

A message on the club's official Twitter page read: "Paul Lambert confirms Christian Benteke will miss the Tottenham clash. Club awaiting scan results on the striker's injury."

The 22-year-old, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last season, netted in Villa's 3-0 second-round victory over Rotherham United last month.