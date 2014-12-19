Benteke: Villa transfer request was a mistake

The Belgium international striker scored 19 goals in 34 Premier League games in an excellent debut season for Villa in 2012-13.

However, Benteke's future at Villa Park looked in doubt when he asked to leave the club in July 2013.

Villa did not allow their star man to leave, though, and the 24-year-old is happy he stayed put.

"I don't have regrets about staying," he told the Daily Mirror.

"Every choice I made I accept but I would not do the same mistake and everything that happened before."

Benteke, who recently returned from a long-term Achilles injury, is now keen to repay manager Paul Lambert for showing faith in him.

"He signed me and gave me confidence and I try to pay him back on the pitch to try and score," he added.

"I have a special relationship with him. He is really cool with me and gives me a lot of freedom when I play.

"He also understood when you have a break while injured you come back fresh in your head.

"My injury was really hard but the fact I was with my family in Belgium helped me a lot. I forgot about football a bit."