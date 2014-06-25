Bento won't quit even if Portugal bow out

With one game to go Portugal only have one point from their opening two matches and need to beat Ghana, hope United States lose and there is a big swing in goal difference to have a chance of progressing in the competition.

An early exit from the tournament would put pressure on the 45-year-old after his side needed a play-off victory over Sweden to progress to the finals in Brazil.

Bento remains defiant, though, and expects to still be in a job even if Portugal fail to progress from Group G.

"Whatever happens I will not quit, it is not my intention or the intention of the president," he said at a media conference. "I know my responsibility, and I also know that in April I signed a new contract with the Federation.

"That contract was not only about the World Cup, but also for 2016 (European Championships)."

If Germany and the United States play out a draw in Recife there would be no way back for Bento's men, who are bottom of the group ahead of their clash with Ghana, but he knows all Portugal can do is ensure they pick up all three points at Estadio Nacional.

"I am not afraid, in football there must not be fear," he added. "There must be respect, dignity, hard work and competence.

"We can only play our own game, and that's what we will do."