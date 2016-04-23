Benzema injury worry for Madrid ahead of City clash

Real Madrid suffered an injury scare ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final clash against Manchester City as striker Karim Benzema was substituted before half-time in the Liga match at Rayo Vallecano.

Benzema has 23 league goals to his name this season despite struggles with a thigh problem and he limped out of the action to be replaced by Lucas Vazquez, with Madrid 2-1 down against their near neighbours.

The 28-year-old then appeared to have ice applied to his knee on the bench by a member of the Real Madrid medical staff.

Zinedine Zidane's side train in Manchester on Monday but also have fitness doubts over star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested against Rayo due to a thigh complaint of his own.

Benzema's replacement Vazquez went on to head an equaliser for the visitors early in the second half.