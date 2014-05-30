Benzema making good progress from injury

Benzema, 26, came off during the second half of Real Madrid's 4-1 extra-time win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

Yet he dismissed concerns over his injury on Friday as Didier Deschamps' men prepare for a friendly against Paraguay in Nice.

"My adductor is healing, it's much better, there's nothing to worry about," Benzema told a news conference.

"I started to run again and I work with the physios, it's evolving in the right way. Now I have to keep working but don't be worried, it's much better than against Atletico Madrid."

Benzema enjoyed a strong campaign for Real, netting 24 times in all competitions – with 17 of those goals coming in La Liga.

He hopes to set an example for his younger team-mates at the FIFA World Cup as France prepare to face Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras in Group E.

"This season, there were good things, bad things, critics, so a lot stuff to deal with for me," Benzema said.

"I'm among the oldest in the French team and I need to be a role model for the youngest. Then I can also bring my experience in the French team.

"We're a squad, it's a really, really good squad and I think we need everybody and not only one or two players."