Benzema making good progress from injury
France striker Karim Benzema is feeling 'much better' as he continues his recovery from an adductor strain.
Benzema, 26, came off during the second half of Real Madrid's 4-1 extra-time win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.
Yet he dismissed concerns over his injury on Friday as Didier Deschamps' men prepare for a friendly against Paraguay in Nice.
"My adductor is healing, it's much better, there's nothing to worry about," Benzema told a news conference.
"I started to run again and I work with the physios, it's evolving in the right way. Now I have to keep working but don't be worried, it's much better than against Atletico Madrid."
Benzema enjoyed a strong campaign for Real, netting 24 times in all competitions – with 17 of those goals coming in La Liga.
He hopes to set an example for his younger team-mates at the FIFA World Cup as France prepare to face Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras in Group E.
"This season, there were good things, bad things, critics, so a lot stuff to deal with for me," Benzema said.
"I'm among the oldest in the French team and I need to be a role model for the youngest. Then I can also bring my experience in the French team.
"We're a squad, it's a really, really good squad and I think we need everybody and not only one or two players."
