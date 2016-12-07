Benzema reaches 50 Champions League goals
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has become the sixth player to reach the half-century mark in the Champions League goalscoring charts.
Karim Benzema reached 50 Champions League goals in Real Madrid's match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
The forward scored in the 28th and 53rd minutes with a close-range finish and a header to reach the half-century mark in Europe's elite club competition.
Benzema draws level with former Arsenal and Barcelona star Thierry Henry on 50 goals, putting him joint-fifth in the overall list.
Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Raul and Ruud van Nistelrooy have scored more goals in the competition.
50 - Karim Benzema is the sixth different player to reach 50 goals in the . Delicatessen. December 7, 2016
