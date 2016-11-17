Benzema resumes Real Madrid training

Karim Benzema has resumed training after a spell on the sidelines with a muscular injury as Real Madrid prepare to take on Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Frenchman missed Madrid's last game before the international break - a 3-0 LaLiga win over Leganes - and there were doubts over whether he would be fit in time to face Atletico.

Benzema had to sit out Tuesday and Wednesday's training sessions due to the issue, but he could now feature in this weekend's derby after joining his team-mates for Thursday's practice.

The 28-year-old's return to regular training will come as a huge boost to head coach Zinedine Zidane after fellow striker Alvaro Morata suffered a hamstring problem that could keep him out for up to a month.

Benzema has netted five goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this term.

He scored his side's only goal when Madrid held out for a 1-1 draw with Atletico at the Vicente Calderon last season.