Benzema to return to Real Madrid with hamstring injury

The French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed Karim Benzema will miss Sunday's friendly against Denmark due to a hamstring problem.

Benzema will now return to club side Real Madrid for treatment after sustaining the injury in Thursday's 4-0 defeat of Armenia in Nice.

"Karim Benzema had on Friday morning an MRI scan in Nice that confirmed the clinical examination the day before and revealed a grade one hamstring injury in his left leg. The player is unable to take part in Sunday's game between France and Denmark and will leave the France camp this afternoon," read an FFF statement.

It was a cruel ending to the game against Armenia for Benzema, who maintained his fine form this season with two goals before having to leave the action with nine minutes to go.

It is also a potential worry for Madrid boss Rafael Benitez, who is already dealing with accusations of negative football at the Bernabeu. Benitez came in for criticism after substituting Benzema in Sunday's 1-1 derby draw with Atletico Madrid.