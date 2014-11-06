Berahino handed first England call-up

The Burundi-born 21-year-old had been touted for inclusion after impressing for his club with seven goals in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

"He's done so well, not just for West Brom but also for the Under-21s," said manager Roy Hodgson, who hinted he has previously considered bringing Berahino into the squad.

"This time the Under-21s only have a friendly match so there was no reason to pass over his credentials again."

In addition to Berahino, West Ham midfielder Stewart Downing is in line for his first international appearance since May 2012 after playing a pivotal role in the Upton Park club's impressive start to the season.

Arsenal's Theo Walcott also returns after a long spell out with a knee injury.

One man who will miss out, however, is injured Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

"Sturridge was never a realistic possibility," he added. "He's still recovering from his calf injury.

"Our medical staff have been in contact but I left a message for [Liverpool boss] Brendan [Rodgers] to say he was not fit and Brendan has not rung back to let us know he is."

Michael Carrick and Chris Smalling also make a return to the England fold, while Manchester United team-mate and national team captain Wayne Rooney looks certain to win his 100th cap later this month.

England host Slovenia in a Euro 2016 qualifier on November 15, before heading to Scotland for a friendly.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Ben Foster (West Brom), Joe Hart (Manchester City).

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Calum Chambers (Arsenal), Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Stewart Downing (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Manchester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Tottenham), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).

Forwards: Saido Berahino (West Brom), Rickie Lambert (Liverpool), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Daniel Welbeck (Arsenal).