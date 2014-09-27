Berahino 'lost' after Clarke exit at West Brom

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene last term with a League Cup hat-trick in August followed by an Old Trafford winner in the next month.

His form trailed off after Clarke's sacking - the manager was replaced by Spaniard Pepe Mel who only just kept the club in the Premier League - amid reported off-field indiscretions.

But the England youth international is in form this season, with three goals in seven appearances, and said West Brom are united again ahead of Sunday's clash against Burnley.

"I felt alone [last season], there was no-one I could go to and get advice from at the club," Berahino is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

"I was thrown into a Premier League environment I didn't know much about.

"I was learning as I was going and losing Steve Clarke touched me. I kind of lost myself.

"[But] everyone in the building gets on well with him [new coach Alan Irvine], from the staff in the kitchen to the players.

"We needed someone like that to bring us all together."