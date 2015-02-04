Berahino seeking bigger things in the future

The Burundi-born striker has 14 goals in all competitions for West Brom this season, with his strong form leading to a call-up to the England squad in November.

His selection for the national team came a month after Berahino was arrested for a drink-driving offence.

Despite some off-the-field problems, Berahino - whose contract runs out in June 2017 - has been continually linked with a move away from The Hawthorns, with Premier League rivals Liverpool thought to be interested in his services.

West Brom have always vehemently denied those rumours, however, while Berahino wants to make sure the Midlands club are in the top tier next season, he views his long-term future elsewhere.

"I've got to stay focused on what I'm doing right now, which is scoring the goals and keeping West Brom in the Premier League," Berahino told Sky Sports News.

"If I can keep them in the Premier League and score as many goals as I can, I'm pretty sure the fans wouldn't mind me pushing on and going on to bigger things."

West Brom sit 15th the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, and have taken four points from their last three top-flight games since the appointment of Tony Pulis as head coach on New Year's Day.