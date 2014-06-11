Berardi happy to stay at Sassuolo next season

Berardi spent last season on loan at Sassuolo in their maiden Serie A campaign, and scored an impressive 16 goals in 29 appearances as the club confounded expectations to avoid the drop.

The 19-year-old is co-owned by Juventus, and there have been suggestions that he may play for the Italian champions next season.

However, his representative Simone Seghedoni has said Berardi would prefer to remain at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore if his opportunities at Juve are likely to be limited.

"We have already said that we would be happy to stay at Sassuolo," Seghedoni told Tuttosport.

"He feels good at the club and is happy to work with (Sassuolo coach) Eusebio Di Francesco. And I'm sure they would like to keep him.

"But on the other hand, Juve are in his thoughts. If (Juve boss Antonio) Conte decides to switch to 4-3-3 then it is clear that Berardi could be a focal point.

"The situation is changing all the time, but this next week will be crucial."