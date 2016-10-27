Berardi will get Italy call when system changes - Ventura

Giampiero Ventura insists Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi will receive a call-up to the Italy squad when they change their style of play.

Having fired 40 goals in 92 Serie A games, the 22-year-old has been widely tipped for a first senior international selection.

However, according to Ventura, Berardi does not fit with the team's current tactical needs and will have to wait for his maiden cap.

"This season, [Berardi] started so well, scoring many goals in just a handful of appearances," the Italy coach said, as he visited Sassuolo.

"He is maturing and has impressive statistics. I take the opportunity to reaffirm my ideas on this player: recently, he was not called up due to tactical reasons and the lack of time we had to make changes in that sense.

"We are talking about one of the best Italian talents around and we will wait for him. In the future, we'll change our way of playing and he will get a call up."

Ventura took charge of Italy after Euro 2016, when Antonio Conte departed for Chelsea.