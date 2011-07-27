Berbatov: Anything is a step down from United

The Bulgarian started the 2010/11 season in impressive form, scoring 15 goals in his first 20 matches, only to later find himself regularly dropped to the substitutes' bench during the send half of the season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star was then completely left out of United's 18-man squad for May's Champions League final against Barcelona at Wembley.

This led to reports he could leave the club, with Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and previous club Spurs all linked with a move for the 30-year-old striker.

But Berbatov has expressed his desire to remain with the Red Devils.

"Manchester United are at the top," Berbatov said in The Sun. "Where can you go from there? Maybe Barcelona. At the moment, I don't see anything else.

"If you go somewhere else it is a big step down."

"I come from a small country. I have the good fortune to play for Manchester United. For the time I am here I try to do my best and win everything there is to win."

Berbatov arrived at Manchester United following a £30.75 million move from Tottenham on the final day of the summer 2008 transfer window, and has since scored 47 goals in 128 appearances for the Red Devils.

Despite his success in English football with both Spurs and United, the Bulgarian has occasionally come under criticism for what is considered by some as an overly-relaxed playing style. But Berbatov is in no hurry to change.

"I always play like this. That is what got me here. You are not going to see me puffing around the pitch. There is a saying in Bulgaria that great quality doesn't require much effort."

"I want to be remembered as a good player, doing things the fans enjoyed. I always tend to think my goals are beautiful goals. That is what I want to score; beautiful goals, and create beautiful chances."