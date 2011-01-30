Berbatov: Man United can remain unbeaten

"I remember Arsenal winning the title without losing a game and it was a tremendous run," Berbatov said in a television interview.

"But I'm confident we can do it too. We know we have some difficult away matches but I believe we're capable of finishing without a single defeat."

Berbatov, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday, is enjoying a successful year at United and tops the Premier League goal scoring table with 19. He is the all-time top scorer for the Bulgarian national team.

"Things are going very well for me but I don't think anything has changed in general," he said. "Maybe I've scored more goals because I'm playing a little bit forward."

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker, who recently said he would be happy to stay at United until the end of his career, acclaimed his partnership with England ace Wayne Rooney.

"I feel comfortable with every United forward but our understanding with him (Rooney) is excellent," said Berbatov.

"When you speak the footballing language, you don't need to ask questions. You just need a quick glance at your partner to guess his plans."

Berbatov's agent Emil Danchev is expected to meet United manager Sir Alex Ferguson on February 12 to discuss the player's contract extension and the prolific marksman has already hinted he could move into the film industry after the end of his playing career.

"Not yet but I'm waiting," Berbatov replied when asked if he received any offers to take part in a movie. "Why not? I'm a movie buff but let's first finish with football first."

Berbatov also said he had stopped scoring goals against Blackburn Rovers earlier this season to avoid the possible wrath of his childhood hero Alan Shearer.

In November, Berbatov became only the fourth player after Shearer, Andy Cole and Jermain Defoe, to score five times in one Premier League match when he helped destroy Rovers in a 7-1 win.

"I could have scored six or seven against Blackburn but I stopped because I didn't want to make Alan Shearer and Andy Cole angry," Berbatov said.