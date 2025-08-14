Manchester United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Manchester United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have taken shape, with Ruben Amorim plotting immediate improvement
The Manchester United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are out.
After an all-time low in the Premier League last term, Manchester United are looking upwards: they've got a brand-new frontline and they're hoping to kick on with Ruben Amorim, as the Portuguese implements his vision.
But things start off almost as tough as you can get, with Arsenal – who United haven't beaten in the league for three years – the opening day visitors at Old Trafford.
From there, the fixtures are well-spread, with the trickier ones equally spaced – and with Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton up as a final three, the run-in could look sunny or cloudy depending on whether Amorim can turn things around.
Anticipation is building for the new Premier League season, and FourFourTwo has all the information you need.
Our season previews for all 20 teams are now live, offering an insightful look at the Red Devils' upcoming campaign. We've also provided a full fixture list for the whole division as the first game approaches.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
Manchester United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
17 Arsenal (H)
24 Fulham (A)
30 Burnley (H)
SEPTEMBER
14 Man City (A)
20 Chelsea (H)
27 Brentford (A)
OCTOBER
4 Sunderland (H)
18 Liverpool (A)
25 Brighton (H)
NOVEMBER
1 Nott’m Forest (A)
8 Tottenham (A)
22 Everton (H)
29 Crystal Palace (A)
DECEMBER
3 West Ham (H)
6 Wolves (A)
13 Bournemouth (H)
20 Aston Villa (A)
27 Newcastle (H)
30 Wolves (H)
JANUARY
3 Leeds (A)
7 Burnley (A)
17 Man City (H)
24 Arsenal (A)
31 Fulham (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Tottenham (H)
11 West Ham (A)
21 Everton (A)
28 Crystal Palace (H)
MARCH
4 Newcastle (A)
14 Aston Villa (H)
21 Bournemouth (A)
APRIL
11 Leeds (H)
18 Chelsea (A)
25 Brentford (H)
MAY
2 Liverpool (H)
9 Sunderland (A)
17 Nott’m Forest (H)
24 Brighton (A)
