Berbatov tells reporters: Stop voting for me
By app
SOFIA - Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov told reporters to stop voting for him after being named Bulgaria's Footballer of the Year for a seventh time on Monday.
"I prefer to see some of the younger lads winning the award," the 29-year-old said after coming top in the poll of sports journalists.
"Please, don't vote for me anymore."
Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer, with 48 goals, quit the Balkan country's national team in May citing fatigue and family commitments but enjoyed a successful year at United.
Last month, he became only the fourth player to score five times in one Premier League match when he helped destroy Blackburn Rovers in a 7-1 win.
Berbatov expects to spend the rest of his career at United.
"I fought to have a chance to play for United and now I can only go down if I leave," he told reporters. "Why I should do this? It would be better to retire."
Gaziantepspor striker Ivelin Popov and Twente Enschede goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov came second and third in the poll.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.