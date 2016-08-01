Berghuis joins Feyenoord on loan from Watford

Watford's Steven Berghuis has agreed a season-long loan deal to return to the Eredivisie, with the winger joining Feyenoord.

Berghuis made just 11 appearances for Watford after signing for the club from AZ Alkmaar a year ago and the Dutchman has been allowed to return to his home nation.

The 24-year-old attacker will link up with Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with the team set to compete in the Europa League this season.

"We have been looking to strengthen the attack for a while now and we are delighted that we have been able to add Steven to our squad," said Feyenoord's technical director Martin van Geel.

"Steven is a player with a lot of creativity, who's excellent with his feet and has plenty of goals in him. His arrival is widely supported at the club. We are confident he makes Feyenoord stronger."

Berghuis made three appearances for Netherlands after the end of the last Premier League season, starting games against Poland and Austria after making his debut against Republic of Ireland.