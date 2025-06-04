Liverpool report: Florian Wirtz terms agreed with compromised fee revealed

Liverpool are to seal an eye-watering move for Florian Wirtz imminently.

Having won the Premier League, Liverpool are wasting no time in improving their squad, confirming the capture of Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong, before launching an ambitious move for his team-mate Wirtz.

And with the Reds' owners FSG approving the German to become the club's record signing, Wirtz is now on the cusp of becoming a Liverpool player.

Liverpool to seal a record deal for Wirtz

Arne Slot is close to getting his man (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With negotiations continuing for Wirtz in recent days, reports have emerged that Liverpool were pursuing an alternate playmaker in the form of Rayan Cherki.

Wirtz is close to completion, however, according to reports – with Aleix Garcia of Leverkusen even weighing in on the state of the deal.

Aleix Garcia has commented on Wirtz' exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has written for GIVEMESPORT that the two clubs can reach a compromise at around £120 million.

Claiming that, “Leverkusen want a deal that values the player at £120m,” Jacobs claims that though the German club demanded €150m (around £126m) from Bayern Munich, Liverpool are optimistic they can strike a better deal.

This follows James Pearce telling The Athletic's Liverpool podcast Walk On that though a second bid of £109m wasn't accepted, there is “an expectation from both ends that a compromise will be reached.”

German outlet Bild have already claimed that Wirtz – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – has agreed terms on a five-year contract understood to offer £200,000 a week in wages.

Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the arrival of a new attacker in the form of Wirtz, there are rumours that Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo could leave – though FourFourTwo understands that the Reds have no real desire to see either depart the club.

Wirtz is valued to be worth €140m by Transfermarkt.