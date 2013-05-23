Berlin to host 2015 Champions League final

"Two beautiful venues for our finals for 2015," UEFA General Secretary Gianni Infantino told a news conference.

The timing could not have been better as far as Germany is concerned with an all-German Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund set for Wembley on Saturday.

The 2015 match, at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, will be the first European final in the German capital which hosted the Olympic Games in 1936 and the 2006 World Cup final.

"I had expressed our wish during the 2012 final in Munich to Michel Platini that we would like to pretty soon host again such a global event," German Football Federation (DFB) President Wolfgang Niersbach said in a statement.

"It is a recognition of our abilities as organisers and hosts that this will now happen so soon. I thank UEFA for the trust and promise a superb football celebration in Berlin."

Two German cities have previously been used as the venues for the Champions League final with Munich hosting it three times in 1993, 1997 and 2012 and Gelsenkirchen staging the 2004 final.

Dortmund and Hamburg have hosted the UEFA Cup, now the Europa League, final since it was switched to a single-match final in 1998.

Poland, which co-hosted Euro 2012 with Ukraine, has never staged a major European final, but Warsaw's refurbished National Stadium staged the opening match of last year's European Championship between Poland and Greece.

It also hosted the semi-final in which Italy beat Germany 2-1.

"For the Champions League final there are few stadiums that can host it, but there are more alternatives for the Europa League," Infantino said.

"But we have decided to go back to Warsaw with excellent memories of Euro 2012 and because it is a fantastic, modern efficient venue in a wonderful city in the centre of Europe."

UEFA last year awarded the 2014 Champions League final to Lisbon and the Europa League final to Turin.