Berlusconi: Donnarumma not for sale, even for €80m

AC Milan will not sell teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma even if they receive a bid of €80million, according to owner Silvio Berlusconi.

The 17-year-old established himself as the club's first-choice shot-stopper in his first season with the senior side, making 30 Serie A appearances following his October debut.

Having impressed at such a young age, Donnarumma has previously been linked with a move away, but Berlusconi insisted that is not a possibility.

"For us, Donnarumma is not for sale," the former Italian prime minister told TeleLombardia.

"We would not sell him even for €80m."

However, Berlusconi could soon be selling his shares at Milan, and addressed the potential arrival of a Chinese consortium.

"There are still negotiations," he said.

"I'm meeting tomorrow with managers who are dealing with the negotiations, so I cannot give a precise answer on the point of the negotiations."

Having owned Milan for 30 years, during which time the club have won five European Cups, Berlusconi has also professed his disappointment that his tenure could end with fans unhappy at another disappointing campaign.

Two wins in the final 11 games of the season saw the team slip to a seventh-place finish in Serie A, before a defeat in the Coppa Italia final meant they will miss out on European competition next term.

"Unfortunately, the fans have neither patience nor memory," he said.

"They were not pleasant or mindful of the results of these 30 years."