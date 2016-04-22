Berlusconi: I want to sell Milan, but only to the right buyer

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi addressed speculation surrounding a Chinese buyout of the Serie A outfit, insisting he will only sell the club in order to continue their "glorious history".

Milan had previously been in talks with Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol but has struggled to bring together the required investors to submit a formal bid.

Since then, an unnamed Chinese group has reportedly expressed interest in the club, with reports in Italy placing the fee between €600-€700million.

Berlusconi admitted he could move on, but only if the right buyer came along.

"I want to sell, but I have to do it in a way that puts Milan in stable and secure hands," he told Agenzia Giornalistica Italia (AGI).

"If I sell Milan, it will only be so the club can continue its glorious history."

Speaking earlier this month, Italian finance broker Salvatore Galatioto, president of Galatioto Sports Partners, said the group, which he could not name, had, "big ambitions and is very, very interested in the club."