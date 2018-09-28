Berlusconi takes over Serie C club Monza

Silvio Berlusconi has completed a takeover of Serie C club Monza through his Fininvest company.

The former Italy prime minister sold AC Milan to Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux in a deal worth €740million in April 2017.

But Berlusconi, 81, has a new project after being named Monza's owner and installing former Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani in a similar boardroom role.

"Fininvest has today finalised the purchase of 100 per cent of Societa Sportiva Monza 1912," confirmed a statement from Berlusconi's company.

Former Monza owner Nicola Colombia will stay at the club as president, while Milan used social media to send Berlusconi a good luck message.

"Milan wishes Monza, all its leadership, Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani good luck for the renewed sports project," the club tweeted.

Monza are top of Serie C having won all three of their opening fixtures without conceding a goal.