Berlusconi to undergo heart surgery

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi will undergo heart surgery next week, his personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo has confirmed.

Berlusconi, 79, was admitted to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on Tuesday and has since undergone examinations on a heart problem.

The tests have revealed an "aortic insufficiency", which will require an operation in the coming days.

Zangrillo said: "The tests carried out until yesterday have allowed us to identify the exact and specific illness of the aortic valve which the president Berlusconi is suffering from called aortic insufficiency.

"Berlusconi will undergo surgery most likely by the middle of next week."

Milan wished Berlusconi, who is reportedly looking to sell his majority share of the club, well ahead of his operation.

"Everyone at AC Milan wishes the club president Silvio Berlusconi all the very best ahead of his operation and a speedy recovery."