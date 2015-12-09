Bernardeschi admits Juventus move would be tough

Federico Bernardeschi has moved to cool talk of a transfer to Juventus, confessing it would be hard to leave Fiorentina for their rivals.

The 21-year-old has risen through the ranks at the Florence club and established himself in the first team this season, starting nine of 15 top-flight matches.

Bernardeschi has subsequently been linked with transfers to Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juve, though he says the latter is unlikely given his loyalty to Fiorentina.

"It would be difficult to go to Juventus after 11 years at Fiorentina. They are only rumours," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"I have a group of people working for me and I am just thinking about playing well for Fiorentina.

"My goal is the present, not the future."

Fiorentina sit second in Serie A, one point adrift of leaders Inter, and the forward believes they can maintain a challenge for a first Scudetto since the 1968-69 season.

"We have shown we can handle playing with everybody," Bernardeschi added.

"To win the championship there are many factors at play, not least you have to be fortunate, but we are not missing anything to win the title.

"Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Roma and Fiorentina can target the Scudetto."

Fiorentina travel to face Juve, who are five points below them in fifth, in Serie A on Sunday.