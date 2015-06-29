Bertolacci thrilled ahead of Milan move

A delighted Andrea Bertolacci has said Milan were always his "first choice" as he prepares to complete a move to San Siro from Roma.

Italy international Bertolacci - who impressed at Genoa last season as part of a co-ownership agreement - arrived in Milan for a medical on Monday and is set to become the club's first major signing since Sinisa Mihajlovic took over as coach earlier this month.

Bertolacci told Milan's official website: "I have always said to [CEO] Adriano Galliani that I wanted to come here and it's a great feeling. I'm ready to prove myself.

"It was always my first choice to come here. Galliani showed great enthusiasm to sign me."

The 24-year-old is now focused on ensuring the good times return at Milan, who have finished eighth and 10th in Serie A over the last two seasons.

"It will be up to us on the pitch to show we can win the Scudetto," said Bertolacci.

"I spoke on the phone with the coach Mihajlovic and he has great enthusiasm to bring back the great Milan."