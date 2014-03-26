Bertrand ready to move away from Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has insisted the 24-year-old does have a future at the club despite only making 28 league appearances for Chelsea in eight seasons, and spending the majority of his time out on loan.

Bertrand, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, is keen to play regular first-team football and if that means leaving Stamford Bridge then he is prepared to do so.

"It's flattering to hear what Jose Mourinho said but there's no more waiting around for me in terms of wanting to be a Chelsea player," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"Come the summer I need to be the number one left-back, wherever that will be.

"I have ambitions but I have to be realistic as well. I will sit down and consider all my options.

"Staying here (at Villa) isn't something I would rule out. I've had years of playing but since I was 17 I have been on loan.

"I've spent the past few years at Chelsea, in and out of the team, and the experience I've gained from that is I'm happy just playing. That's what it comes down to in football."

Bertrand signed for Chelsea from Gillingham in 2005, and spent time on loan at Bournemouth, Oldham Athletic, Norwich City, Reading and Nottingham Forest before joining Villa this season.