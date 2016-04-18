Besic calls for support from Everton fans

Injury-hit midfielder Muhamed Besic has called for calm from Everton supporters as tempers threaten to boil over at Goodison Park.

The Everton faithful have been less than impressed with manager Roberto Martinez this season, whose side sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table with five games remaining.

Despite their league struggles Everton are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they will face Manchester United at Wembley, and could also restore some pride in their league with a Merseyside derby win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

Besic says it is important that the fans back their team ahead of a huge week for the club, though he admits he understands their frustrations.

"It's their choice," Besic said. "We will always give our best.

"You can't say the season is all bad, just maybe we didn't win so many games but we are also in the semi-final.

"They should be behind us."

He added: "That's the fans, they are always right, that is not a problem for us, I just mean we have to be together, all the fans, the players, the staff to reach the final and maybe win the Cup."

Everton have been particularly poor at home in 2015-16, where they have won just four of 17 league games.

Besic said his team-mates were feeling the pressure at Goodison Park but said fan unrest was no excuse for such a poor home record.

"You feel that, but we are professional footballers and we have to deal with that," Besic said.

"Away is a different game, we have to defend more and the opponent has more of the ball.

"Here we have to take the ball and play. That is maybe the difference this season not that we are afraid to play at home.

"Maybe, we feel better to defend and play on the counter."