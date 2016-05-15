Besiktas claim Super Lig title

Besiktas claimed their first Super Lig title for seven years on Sunday after a 3-1 win over Osmanlispor.

Mario Gomez took his tally for the season to 26 in Turkey's top flight with the third goal at the new Vodafone Arena, after Marcelo scored twice in the first half to put the home side in control.

The win keeps Senol Gunes' side six points clear of Fenerbahce - who beat Genclerbirligi 2-1 - with just one game remaining, allowing them to celebrate a 14th title in their history.

Besiktas will now go straight into the group stages of next season's Champions League.