Besiktas not feline fine after cat incurs Champions League costs
UEFA has fined Besiktas following a number of incidents during their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, including a cat invader.
Besiktas' failure to prevent a cat from invading their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich in March has resulted in a €34,000 fine from UEFA.
The inquisitive feline briefly brought play to a halt at the Vodafone Arena during the second half of Bayern's 3-1 win, before comically going on to win a man of the match poll held by the Bundesliga giants.
UEFA did not see the funny side, though, and Besiktas have been ordered to pay a hefty bill for what was deemed "insufficient organisation".
The fine also relates to the throwing of objects and stairways being blocked.
Bayern were also fined on Wednesday for a separate incident during their semi-final with Real Madrid – a human pitch invader and illicit banner leading to a €25,000 punishment.
Meanwhile, time-wasting by ball boys during Roma's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk earned the Serie A club a warning from UEFA, with the setting off and throwing of fireworks incurring a €7,000 fine.
