Best is yet to come from Juve - Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic was happy with his goalscoring Juventus debut but said his new side could have been more comfortable in their 3-1 win over Sassuolo.

The Bosnian midfielder scored the Serie A champions' third goal of a blistering opening half hour, slamming the ball into the net after his looping header rebounded off the crossbar.

Sassuolo pulled one back shortly afterwards, but Juventus dominated thereafter and claimed their third victory of the season, maintaining their 100 per cent record.

"We won, that is the most important thing, as we are happy with the three points, but we can do even better," Pjanic told JTV.

"We prepared well for the game against Sassuolo, who are a really good team, but we could've been more determined in front of goal and scored a couple more.

"We have so many strikers and excellent players in the squad and we play to achieve great objectives. We can do that all together."

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri played Pjanic as one of a central midfield three, along with Sami Khedira and Mario Lemina, but the 26-year-old is happy to play anywhere for his new club.

Pjanic and his team-mates will turn their attentions to the Champions League on Wednesday, when Sevilla are their Group H opponents, and the former Roma player is confident Juventus will make a winning start to their European campaign.

"I can play from the middle or wing, wherever the coach asks me," he said. "The understanding with my team-mates is great.

"On Wednesday we start the Champions League and we want to start in the best way - with a win."