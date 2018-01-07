Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first La Liga match

Vincenzo Montella's first league match in charge of Sevilla finished disappointingly, losing 5-3 to city rivals Real Betis in a thriller at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Taking over after Eduardo Berizzo was sensationally dismissed – exactly a week after returning from prostate cancer treatment – Montella oversaw Sevilla's midweek Copa Del Rey win against Cadiz.

However, Betis immediately applied pressure on Saturday and answered every fightback from the 43-year-old Italian's side.

Fabian Ruiz got El Gran Derbi off to an exhilarating start, with a splendid finish from outside the penalty area in only the first minute.

Hosts Sevilla equalised twice, through Wissam Ben Yedder and Simon Kjaer, but the ultra-attacking Betis scored twice within two minutes early in the second half, via Riza Durmisi and Sergio Leon.

At 4-3 following Clement Lenglet's header, Christian Tello secured a spectacular win with a wonderful solo dribble and finish in injury time.

Montella's first league match was also the first time in Sevilla's history they conceded five goals to their city rival.

Meanwhile, under Quique Setien, goals have almost become guaranteed for Los Verdiblancos. Saturday's win was Betis' seventh game with four goals or more already this season, and the third with eight goals or more.