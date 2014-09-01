Biabiany's transfer to Milan falls through

Biabiany's move to San Siro appeared to have been confirmed earlier on Monday as the club posted a picture on their Twitter account with the French winger wearing a Milan scarf captioned by a message welcoming him to the 18-time Italian champions.

Milan were reported to have paid around €4 million to sign the 26-year-old, with defender Zaccardo poised to move to the Stadio Ennio Tardini as part of the deal.

However, Zaccardo rejected the chance to move to a side that finished two places above Milan in sixth last season, forcing Biabiany to return to Parma.

A brief statement on Milan's website read: "The swap-deal between Biabiany and Zaccardo has fallen through after Zaccardo turned down the move."

Milan will travel to Parma for their next Serie A clash a week on Sunday.