Biabiany's transfer to Milan falls through
Milan's deal to sign Parma winger Jonathan Biabiany has fallen through after Cristian Zaccardo refused to go the other way.
Biabiany's move to San Siro appeared to have been confirmed earlier on Monday as the club posted a picture on their Twitter account with the French winger wearing a Milan scarf captioned by a message welcoming him to the 18-time Italian champions.
Milan were reported to have paid around €4 million to sign the 26-year-old, with defender Zaccardo poised to move to the Stadio Ennio Tardini as part of the deal.
However, Zaccardo rejected the chance to move to a side that finished two places above Milan in sixth last season, forcing Biabiany to return to Parma.
A brief statement on Milan's website read: "The swap-deal between Biabiany and Zaccardo has fallen through after Zaccardo turned down the move."
Milan will travel to Parma for their next Serie A clash a week on Sunday.
