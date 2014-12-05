Bielsa non-committal on Marseille future
Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa is staying coy on the issue of his future at the Stade Velodrome following comments from Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Striker and top scorer Gignac, who has 11 goals to his name this season, addressed the subject of his own future by claiming Bielsa remaining at Marseille would have a big impact on his decision to potentially renew a deal that expires in June.
Bielsa took charge at Marseille in May and has overseen a resurgence for the nine-time Ligue 1 champions, who head the French top flight by a point from arch rivals Paris Saint-Germain.
The Argentinian has a two-year contract with the Provencal club that reportedly contains a release clause after one year, and the former Athletic Bilbao boss has evidently already won the hearts of his players.
Despite Gignac's glowing reference, Bielsa remains non-committal.
"It is difficult to ensure that the coach will stay long in one place," he said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's meeting with Metz.
"There is phrase from Jorge Valdano [former Argentina international and Real Madrid coach] that says 'I work as if I was going to stay all my life knowing I can go tomorrow'."
